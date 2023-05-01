Go to Hachette Book Group home
Emerging journalist Adina Gellar is done with dating in New York City. If she’s learned anything from made-for-TV romance movies, it’s that she’ll find love in a small town—the kind with harvest festivals, delightful but quirky characters, and scores of delectable single dudes. So when a big-city real estate magnate targets tiny Pleasant Hollow for development, Adi knows she’s found the perfect story—one that will earn her a position at a coveted online magazine, so she can finally start adulting for real . . . and maybe even find her dream man in the process.
Only Pleasant Hollow isn’t exactly “pleasant.” There’s no charming bakery, no quaint seasonal festivals, and the residents are more ambivalent than welcoming. The only upside is Finn Adams, who’s more mouthwatering than the homemade cherry pie Adi can’t seem to find—even if he does work for the company she’d hoped to bring down. Suddenly Adi has to wonder if maybe TV got it all wrong after all. But will following her heart mean losing her chance to break into the big time?
- “Adorable and steamy fun that’s full of Gilmore Girls vibes.”—Abby Jimenez, New York Times bestselling author
- “This laugh-out-loud rom-com is full of charm, wit, and humor that speaks straight to my Hallmark-loving soul. Schorr has created a dynamic cast of authentic, relatable characters to fall in love with. An absolute must read!”—Helena Hunting, New York Times bestselling author
- “A must-read for lovers of Hallmark and romantic comedy. It is absolutely going on my list of favorite romances ever.”—Jean Meltzer, author of The Matzah Ball
- “I loved, loved, loved this book! I already know it will be one of my favorites of 2022. A funny, sexy, and poignant lesson in what to do when our assumptions don’t match reality, AS SEEN ON TV has earned a spot on my keeper shelf. An absolute delight!”—Farrah Rochon, USA Today bestselling author of The Dating Playbook
- "Charming, authentic, sexy, and sweet. As Seen On TV is a picture-perfect modern-day romantic comedy that is both heartfelt and hilarious."—Kate Spencer, author of In A New York Minute
- “A smart, feel-good contemporary… This clever plot easily charms.”—Publishers Weekly
- “A match made in heaven for fans of happily-ever-afters in all mediums.”—Kirkus
- “This upbeat and lighthearted read has all the necessary ingredients any hopeless romantic could want: the importance of love, family and finding oneself.”—USA Today
- "Meredith Schorr writes novels that pull you in, with characters you want to hang out with for real."—Eileen Goudge, New York Times bestselling author
- “Sly and subversive, Schorr’s hilarious take on Hallmark movies is sure to delight.”—Jenny Holiday, USA Today bestselling author of Duke, Actually
- "Meredith Schorr offers a delightful deconstruction of all the hallmarks (wink wink) of a traditional small-town rom-com while delivering a happy ending that feels both wonderful and real."—Melonie Johnson, USA Today bestselling author
- "AS SEEN ON TV spins a well-loved trope on its head, resulting in a charming story that will have you viewing your own life through new eyes. Both laugh-out-loud funny and heartbreakingly relatable, this is an absolute must-read!"—Lacie Waldon, author of The Layover
- "Perfect for anyone who’s ever dreamed of escaping into the world of Hallmark movies with small-town festivals, quaint bakeries, and friendly townspeople. It was so much fun to watch Adina learn that sometimes real life and true love are a bit messier (but way better) than TV."—Kerry Winfrey, author of Waiting For Tom Hanks
- “As Seen on TV is a smart, funny romcom with characters you'll adore. Adi and Finn exceed expectations even as they learn to adjust theirs.”—Sophie Sullivan, author of Ten Rules for Faking It
- “Brimming with hope and charm, AS SEEN ON TV is the perfect blend of escapist Hallmark comedy and tender, true-to-life love story. The beautiful beating heart of this book is its conviction that what’s real is infinitely more powerful than what’s perfect. This book is a gem: warm and dazzlingly romantic, with a cast of quirky characters you'll adore.”—Ashley Winstead, author of Fool Me Once
- “A romantic comedy with both heart and smarts. Schorr takes all of the television romance tropes and turns them on their heads in this delightful read that'll have you pushing pause on your remote to binge this book instead!”—Dylan Newton, author of How Sweet It Is
- “Brimming with heart and warm humor, AS SEEN ON TV is a love letter to both small towns and big cities. For fans of Hallmark, and anyone who’s ever wondered if the grass is greener somewhere else, readers will fall in love with Adina as she discovers that it’s not the location, but the people, who truly make a place home.”—Sonia Hartl, author of Heartbreak For Hire
- "A fresh and entertaining take on the 'big city girl goes to a small town' trope, AS SEEN ON TV will have you simultaneously laughing out loud and rooting for Adi & Finn as they charmingly stumble toward their happily ever after. With its clever premise, witty banter, on-the-nose pop culture references and heartwarming grand gestures (from both characters!), AS SEEN ON TV will hit all your Hallmark-loving sweet spots."—Devon Daniels, author of Meet You in the Middle
- “A fun, sexy twist on small-town Hallmark charm.”—Lizzie Shane, author of To All the Dogs I’ve Loved Before
- "Prepare to be charmed! Schorr has created incredibly genuine characters with relatable problems and tension-filled chemistry. Reading As Seen on TV is as delightful as watching a Hallmark movie."—Kelly Siskind, author of New Orleans Rush
- "With charming characters, this sweet and sexy romcom is perfect for Hallmark movie lovers!—Amanda Aksel, author of Delia Suits Up
- "Meredith Schorr's As Seen on TV is a fun romantic comedy that has it all: a hunky guy who just might need some redeeming, an ambitious and misguided young woman who has something to prove, and a job for a major online magazine hanging in the balance. This book has plenty of laughs but also lots of wisdom about love, careers, and grabbing at the chance to be happy.”—Maddie Dawson, author of Matchmaking for Beginners
- "As seen on TV will leave you on the edge of your seat and rooting for Adina Gellar to get her own happy ending. Watchers of Hallmark movies and lovers of romance novels will enjoy this story of what happens when you learn that love is the best fantasy of them all." —Stacey Agdern, author of the Friendships and Festivals series
- "As Seen on TV is an affectionate tribute and hilarious send-up of the Hallmark movies you know and love—with an HEA that you'll want to rewind and replay again and again."—Sarvenaz Tash, co-author of Ghosting: A Love Story
- "A sweet, sexy story that sparkles with both city and small-town vibes, AS SEEN ON TV inspires you to let go of expectations and embrace the perfection of your imperfect reality."—Kristin Rockaway, author of Life Unscheduled
- On Sale
- Jan 9, 2024
- Page Count
- 352 pages
- Publisher
- Forever
- ISBN-13
- 9781538754740
