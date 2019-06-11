Five Single Dads We Love at Forever Romance
Being a single parent can be difficult. And being a single parent who’s dating probably sounds impossible. Today, Forever is spotlighting five novels that remind us that while love and romance can be hard, they’re definitely worth it.
P.S. And who doesn’t love a hot single dad?
Meet Nate Bell. Following the sudden death of his wife, Nathan Bell has spent nearly two years burying himself in work and neglecting his biggest responsibility: his daughter. After his parents offer up some tough love, Nate must learn to navigate this new life once and for all. As he works to gain confidence as a father, single mom Jenna comes into his and Marley's life.
Meet Caden Marshall. Recently divorced and suffering from the world’s worst case of writer’s block, Caden is in Angel Falls to get his life back on track. He’s focused on teaching his new adult writing class and providing a stable and loving home for his young daughter, Ava. The last thing he needs is to jeopardize his new job, which means keeping plenty of distance between himself and student Gabby Langdon--no matter how tempted he is by her brains, kind heart, and the sparks that fly whenever they’re together.
Meet Griffin Sullivan. Between balancing being a single dad to an active six-year-old and the crazy demands of his job as a hockey coach, finding love is not in the cards. But when the team’s goalie is rushed to the ER, he’s immediately captivated by Sadie Braddock--the gorgeous, witty nurse on duty. The problem? She just happens to be the sister of one his players.
Meet Alex Rojas. This retired Navy SEAL is putting his life back together, one piece at a time. Being a single dad to his young daughter and working at Hope’s Crossing Kennels to help rehab a former guard dog, he struggles every day to control his PTSD. But when Elisa Hall shows up, on the run and way too cautious, she unleashes his every protective instinct.
Meet Josh Scott. With so many people depending on him, he has no time for anything outside of his clinic and family--that is until Grace arrives in town. Now this brainy blonde is turning his life inside out and giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “good bedside manners.”
Meet Daxton Hughes. As guardian to his thirteen-year-old sister, Dax is in way over his head. And if that isn't enough, life has given him a second chance with his college crush. Kailyn Flowers may not have forgiven Dax for what he did to her in college, but she isn't heartless enough to make him fend for himself, either. Now, Kailyn is his only lifeline to all things teenager--like shopping for tampons and finding his sister the perfect dress for her middle school dance.