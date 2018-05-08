The Way You Love Me

From the award-winning author who writes with “humor and heart” (Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author), comes a charming small town where hope, friendship, and family leads an unlikely couple to their happily ever after.





“A sweet, homespun romance that tugs at the heartstrings in all the right ways.”—Entertainment Weekly





“Liasson’s work here is among the best of its kind.”— Akron Beacon Journal

“Emotional, heartwarming romance you can’t put down.”— Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author on Then There Was You





Gabby Langdon has always tried to make people happy. She even went to law school to please her father, and now she’s a highly successful-albeit bored-attorney. But Gabby secretly dreams of being a writer, so for once she does something for herself-she signs up for a writing class taught by best-selling novelist Caden Marshall. There’s only one problem: her brooding, sexy professor is a distraction she can’t afford if she’s finally going to get the life she truly wants.





Recently divorced and suffering from the world’s worst case of writer’s block, Caden is in Angel Falls to get his life back on track. He’s focused on teaching and providing a stable and loving home for his young daughter, Ava. The last thing he needs is to jeopardize his new job, which means keeping plenty of distance between himself and his talented new student-no matter how tempted he is by Gabby’s beauty, kind heart, or the sparks that fly whenever they’re together.