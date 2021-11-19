Sweet Summer Reads
Summer is the time for friendships to bloom and relationships to spark—these fun novels perfectly capture the thrill of discovering new experiences with the people you love most.
Summer is the time for friendships to bloom and relationships to spark—these fun novels perfectly capture the thrill of discovering new experiences with the people you love most.
For the Slug below, you can enter the posts title into this slug generator as a shortcut if the title's really long: https://blog.tersmitten.nl/slugify/ Or you can just type it out with dashes in between like "pearl-harbor-remembrance-day" it'll appear in the URL like "https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/book-list/pearl-harbor-remembrance-day/" I saw that some of these would be on the Little, Brown channels. If you need Little, Brown links for those, switch out the URL so it'd be "https://www.littlebrown.com/book-list/pearl-harbor-remembrance-day/" - if they're just going to be HBG links, you can select www.hachettebookgroup.com on the top right check boxes and the primary domain override drop down under Sites.
There's a romance for every reader, so whether you're looking for own voices romances, romcoms, or lighthearted fluff — get ready to fall in love.