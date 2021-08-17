6 New Must-Read Romances to Fall in Love With

Bestselling author Abby Jimenez is back with another moving romcom, full of her usual charm, wit, and warmth. Not knowing whether she'll one day wake up to discover she has the same fatal condition as her mother, Vanessa has always lived life to the absolute fullest, traveling the globe and sharing her adventures with her YouTube followers. But her life is upended when her half sister leaves her in custody of her young daughter. Vanessa may know how to seize the moment, but she has no idea how to take care of an infant. Unexpected help comes in the form of the very hot, very plan-oriented lawyer who lives next door.