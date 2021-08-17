6 New Must-Read Romances to Fall in Love With
Looking for the perfect romance novel to take on a weekend beach getaway this summer? Or maybe you’re searching for a good book to wile away the hot summer evenings with. Either way, you’ve come to the right place. These six new romances are funny, sexy, and sure to keep you entertained. There’s a romance here for every kind of reader, so whether you’re looking for Black joy books, queer romances, romcoms, own voices romances, family dramas, or lighthearted fluff — get ready to fall in love.
Seven Days in June
by Tia Williams
Eva Mercy is a successful erotica writer and single mother. Shane Hall is a reclusive, award-winning author of literary novels. When Shane unexpectedly shows up in Eva's Brooklyn neighborhood, and they cross paths at a literary event, sparks fly. But it's not the first time they've fallen for each other. What nobody else knows is that they spent one passionate week together twenty years ago — and they'e both been revisiting it in their writing ever since. Warmhearted and sexy, Seven Days In June is the perfect second-chance romance for summer.
Satisfaction Guaranteed
by Karelia Stetz-Waters
In Satisfaction Guaranteed, two unlikely co-owners of a sex shop navigate the ups and downs of mixing business with pleasure. Cade has always put her work first, leaving little time for relationships...or fun. But when she suddenly inherits a sex toy store, she finds herself drawn to her sometimes infuriating and always sexy new co-owner, Selena. Selena has learned the hard way that always putting pleasure first isn't always the best choice. She's determined to stay away from women and focus on the shop — but Cade doesn't make it easy. This hilarious and unconventional love story about two very different women is sure to be one of the best queer romance books of the summer.
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
by Alexis Hall
Alexis Hall is writing some of the funniest LGBTQIA+ romance books out there, and Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake is his latest triumph. If you're looking for humor and heart with a side of pastry, you're going to want to run to this charming romcom set at a baking competition a la The Great British Bake Off. Rosaline Palmer is a single mum who signs up for the competition in the hopes that it'll shake things up. And it certainly does — just not in the way she imagined. She finds herself falling for one of her fellow bakers, a man who makes her rethink what she wants out of life.
Life's Too Short
by Abby Jimenez
Bestselling author Abby Jimenez is back with another moving romcom, full of her usual charm, wit, and warmth. Not knowing whether she'll one day wake up to discover she has the same fatal condition as her mother, Vanessa has always lived life to the absolute fullest, traveling the globe and sharing her adventures with her YouTube followers. But her life is upended when her half sister leaves her in custody of her young daughter. Vanessa may know how to seize the moment, but she has no idea how to take care of an infant. Unexpected help comes in the form of the very hot, very plan-oriented lawyer who lives next door.
Accidentally Engaged
by Farah Heron
Accidentally Engaged is brimming over with mouthwatering food descriptions and family drama. Reena doesn't love being single, but she can forget about it when she's tending to her sourdough starters and creating decadent bread sculptures. It's harder to ignore her family continually inserting themselves into her life, especially when her dad moves one of his employees across the hall from her, not so-secretly hoping they'll get married. Reena has no intention of marrying the latest Muslim bachelor her dad picks for her, but she figures friendship can't hurt. Until friendship turns into hours spent baking together, a fake engagement...and a lot of very real feelings. It's a deliciously readable novel about two flawed characters working through their insecurities to build something lasting with each other.
One Step to You
by Federico Moccia
Translated by Antony Shugaar
Available for the first time in English, Italian author Federico Moccia's One Step to You is a lush summer romance about two teenagers from very different worlds. Babi is a hardworking student, dreaming of the day shel'l meet the love of her life. Step is a daredevil and a troublemaker. Though the world tells them they shouldn't be together, the one thing they're both certain of is each other. As they navigate the ups and downs of being in love, Babi and Step must decide how much they're willing to give up to be together.
