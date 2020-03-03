Barb Curtis

Barb Curtis’s love for writing began with a quick-witted style column and her background in marketing led to stints writing print and web copy, newsletters, and grant proposals. The switch to fiction came with the decision to pair her creativity with her love for words, and craft characters and settings she could get lost in. Barb lives in a bubble in Atlantic Canada, restoring the century-old family homestead, and embarking on her biggest career challenge to date-motherhood.