Sci-Fi That’ll Make You Want to Be Yeeted into Space

I’d love to be yeeted into space. Elon Musk, gimme a call! I may not have any<em> </em>of the skills required of an astronaut, but I am plucky and sarcastic. Every crew needs some comedic relief, right? While I wait with bated breath by the phone, here are some Sci-Fi reads that will give you the same yeet-me-to-the-stratosphere-space-x energy.