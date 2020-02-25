Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Starflight
Solara Brooks needs a fresh start, someplace where nobody cares about the engine grease beneath her fingernails or the felony tattoos across her knuckles. The outer realm may be lawless, but it’s not like the law has ever been on her side. Still, off-world travel doesn’t come cheap; Solara is left with no choice but to indenture herself in exchange for passage to the outer realm. She just wishes it could have been to anyone besides Doran Spaulding, the rich, pretty-boy quarterback who made her life miserable in school. The tables suddenly turn when Doran is framed for conspiracy on Earth, and Solara cons him into playing the role of her servant on board the Banshee, a ship manned by an eccentric crew with their own secrets. Given the price on both Doran and Solara’s heads, it may just be the safest place in the universe. It’s been a long time since Solara has believed in anyone, and Doran is the last person she expected to trust. But when the Banshee’s dangerous enemies catch up with them, Solara and Doran must come together to protect the ship that has become their home???and the eccentric crew that feels like family.Read More
Praise for Alienated: "Intergalactic exchange students? Yes, please! I fell in love with this story and couldn't put it down."—Jodi Meadows, author of Incarnate
Praise for Alienated: "Smart, funny, and epic. I'm now impatiently awaiting contact from planet L'eihr."—Julie Cross, author of Tempest
Praise for Invaded: "Landers successfully uses the familiar forbidden-romance plot as a means for exploring larger social, ecological, and ethical issues in this tense, fast-paced read."—Booklist
Praise for Alienated: "A perfect blend of sizzling romance, action, and suspense."—#1 New York Times Bestselling Author Jennifer L. Armentrout
Praise for Invaded: "A thought-provoking take on a familiar story of integration. Fans... who like their star-crossed lovers served up with a side of sci-fi, will find this satisfying and relish the possibility of sequels."—BCCB
Praise for Invaded: "Filled with intrigue and suspense, this book will appeal to both sci-fi and contemporary YA fiction fans."—VOYA
Praise for Invaded: "Readers will love the seamless blend of suspense, humor, and romance set against an interstellar landscape. Dual narratives and a tightly plotted mystery keep the suspense running high, and the chemistry between Aelyx and Cara smolders. This is a fun, genre-blending series that is sure to appeal to a wide audience and will only gain traction as it continues."—Booklist