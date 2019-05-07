Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marc-Uwe Kling
Marc-Uwe Kling is a German author, songwriter, and stand-up comedian. QUALITYLAND spent months on the German bestseller lists and has sold more than half a million copies to date internationally. Kling lives in Berlin.Read More

By the Author
Qualityland
QUALITYLAND is an internationally bestselling, visionary glimpse at an all-too-plausible near-future that asks: What if the perfect world wasn't built for you?Welcome to QualityLand, the…