Storey – Mystical Stitches Symbol Patterns

Mystical Stitches Symbol Patterns

Welcome, please enjoy these patterns to the symbols featured in Mystical Stitches by Christi Johnson.

From Moon Phases and Zodiac Signs to Botanica and Forces of Nature, these patterns are sure to inspire! You can download and transfer them onto the fabric of your choice to recreate the looks in the book. Refer to the Stitch Key in chapter 7 to see the stitch types.

The first eight patterns (the Transcendent Talisman projects) are meant to be used at scale or as indicated. And the remaining Treasury of Symbols patterns are meant to be used at scale, or scaled up or down about 20%.

We’d love to see what you make! Please share your creations with us @storeypub and @christijay on Instagram using #MysticalStitches.