"What a gift for the world to have Christi Johnson’s work in printed form. In this book we have the honor of joining Johnson’s journey through embroidery, but we are also invited to go so much deeper than just stitching. Johnson leads us through beloved symbols and incredible imagery—like moon phases, zodiac signs, mythical beasts, and medicinal plants—and also offers suggestions for ways to live, connect, and heal. Christi makes magic with words and images—her intentions, inspirations, and intuition shine so brightly through every page of this stunning book.” — Katrina Rodabaugh, artist and author of Make Thrift Mend and Mending Matters

“This book is so generous in the way it perfectly balances supportive, clear instructional content and technical information with permission, guidance, and encouragement to experience creativity and process free from perfectionism or external constraints and expectations. The links between magic and creativity and spirituality are so deep and beautifully expressed.” — Sarah K. Benning, author of Embroidered Life

"Completely fascinating and breathtakingly beautiful! Like Johnson’s embroidery itself, Mystical Stitches channels the power of sacred imagery to seamlessly weave magical symbols into a multidimensional creative outpouring." — Erica Feldmann of Hauswitch



"Christi Johnson’s Mystical Stitches encourages spiritual forms of artistic expression. Part arts and crafts book, part meditative spiritual guide, it reveals the power of symbols, showing how to create them through fiber arts... Throughout, the book invites deep self-expression that embodies, through tangible visual symbols, the power of the spiritual imagination." — Foreword Reviews



"The whole volume centers embroidery within spiritual practice, and if you're already drawn to the mystical, you'll likely reach for the floss soon after exploring these alluring pages." — BookPage