Storey – Howl like a Wolf! Storytime Activity Kit

Howl like a Wolf! Storytime Activity Kit

Enliven storytime with animal-inspired creative play!

With the Howl like a Wolf! activity kit, kids ages 6 and up will learn about three favorite wilderness friends — wolves, bats, and elephants — by becoming these amazing animals. They’ll first discover what drives these creatures to engage in their most fascinating behaviors, and then, playing the games and following the prompts, they’ll learn to think, move, and act just like the animals they love. The kit features easy-to-assemble masks, helping children and grown-ups alike feel right at home as they keep track of their herd, hunt down a tasty treat, and signal playtime with a bow to the pack.

Online Assets