Storey – Finding Good Farmland Assessment Forms

Finding Good Farmland Assessment Forms

Finding Good Farmland assessment forms will guide you in gathering information about the land you are considering and ultimately help you settle on the right farm for you.

Click the links below to download the Finding Good Farmland assessment forms you need. The forms are set up to fit letter-sized paper, and will print on most standard home and office printers.

Chapter One

Location: How Connected Must I Be? Connection Assessment Form

Chapter Two

Water: How Good Is the Water? Water Assessment Form

Chapter Three

Good Land: Is This Land Farmable? Farmability Assessment Form

Chapter Four

Buildings and Utilities This Farm’s Infrastructure Infrastructure Assessment Form

Chapter Five

Neighbors and the Neighborhood: What Are the Neighbors Up to? Land Use Assessment Form

Chapter Six

Government Regulations and Services:What Are the Regulations and Requirements? Regulations and Requirements Assessment Form

Chapter Seven

Financing a Farm Financial Worksheet Financial Assessment Form

Chapter Eight

Alternative Ways to Get onto Land: What Else Can I Do? Alternative Options Assessment Form