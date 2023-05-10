Storey – Finding Good Farmland Assessment Forms
Finding Good Farmland Assessment Forms
Finding Good Farmland assessment forms will guide you in gathering information about the land you are considering and ultimately help you settle on the right farm for you.
Chapter One
Location: How Connected Must I Be? Connection Assessment Form
Chapter Two
Water: How Good Is the Water? Water Assessment Form
Chapter Three
Good Land: Is This Land Farmable? Farmability Assessment Form
Chapter Four
Buildings and Utilities This Farm’s Infrastructure Infrastructure Assessment Form
Chapter Five
Neighbors and the Neighborhood: What Are the Neighbors Up to? Land Use Assessment Form
Chapter Six
Government Regulations and Services:What Are the Regulations and Requirements? Regulations and Requirements Assessment Form
Chapter Seven
Financing a Farm Financial Worksheet Financial Assessment Form
Chapter Eight
Alternative Ways to Get onto Land: What Else Can I Do? Alternative Options Assessment Form