Storey – Corrections – 9781580176880

Corrections

While we check and double-check all of our patterns before they are published, we regret that some errors may still remain. As soon as we become aware of any problem, we post the correction on this website.

To access corrections, select the title of your book from the menu below. (Corrections for several of our out-of-print titles are listed separately here: Crochet Bags!; Crochet Hats!; Knit & Crochet Ponchos, Wraps, Capes & Shrugs!; Knit Baby Blankets!; Knit Baby Head and Toes!; Knit Christmas Stockings!; Knit Hats!; and Knit Mittens!). If you don’t see the pattern you’re looking for, please e-mail the book title, pattern title, page number, and issue you’ve encountered to corrections@storey.com. We’re grateful to have errors pointed out to us and anxious to help you get on with your project!

Note that because we reprint our books frequently and take that opportunity to revise as needed, you may find that corrections shown on this website have already been incorporated into the version of the book you are using.

101 Designer One-Skein Wonders® Dogwood Blossom Wrap Page 37 – Dogwood Blossom Lace Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Three-Season Lace Vest Page 38 – Knitting the Back

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern. Page 39 – Knitting the Left Front

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern. Page 39 – Knitting the Right Front

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern. Alpaca Warmers Page 45 – Knitting the Index Finger

Knit 12 back stitches, place remaining 16 back stitches and first 23 palm stitches on string to hold. Page 45 – Knitting the Ring Finger

Place remaining 23 stitches on two needles. . . Join and knit one round, decreasing one stitch. Page 45 – Isolating the Thumb Gusset

Note: On Round 8, slip the first stitch from needle 2 to needle 1 to work the (slip 1, K2tog, psso). Magic Loop Minis Page 61 – Knitting the Mittens (make two)

Round 18: K1 and slide stitch onto cable. Slip 9 stitches to holder for thumb . . . Page 62 – Knitting the Thumb

Starting with first stitch at bottom of hand, slide 9 held stitches onto needle points, 5 on front and 4 on back point . Attach yarn K2tog, knit to end of round. Knit 3 rounds. Page 62 – Working the Sleeves

K1, Slide stitches onto cable. Ostrich Plume Baby Bonnet Page 65 – Ostrich Plume Lace Stitch Pattern

Rows 20, 24, 28, and 32: K2tog 3 times, *(yo, K1) 5 times, yo, ssk twice, slip 2 kwise, K1, p2sso, K2tog twice; repeat from * to last 11 stitches, (yo, K1) 5 times, yo, ssk 3 times. Wave Jumper Page 73 – Knitting the Skirt

Cast on 180 (198, 216) stitches loosely. Join into a round, being careful not to twist stitches. Work Wave pattern for 8 (10, 12)” (20 [25, 30] cm). Next Round for sizes 0-3 and 6-12: *K2tog; repeat from *. Next Round for sizes 3-6: K1, *K2tog; repeat from * to last stitch, K1. Page 73 – Knitting the Front Yoke

K45 (50, 54) stitches and place remaining 45 (50, 54) stitches on holder.Shaping the NeckK10 (11,11) and place remaining 21 (23, 25) stitches on holder. Continue in stockinette stitch and decrease 1 stitch as neck edge every other row 4 times. You now have 6 (7, 7) stitches. Page 74 – Working the Straps and Buttonholes

Place held 21 (23, 25) front stitches on needles. Join yarn; bind off 11 ( 12 , 14) stitches for neck edge. Repeat for other side, reversing shaping. Page 74 – Knitting the Back Yoke

Place held 45 (50, 54) back stitches on needles and work as for front, eliminating buttonholes. Blue-Wave Baby Sweater Page 75 – Crocheting the Collar

Sew 22 stitches of right shoulder seam together, leaving left shoulder open. Work 1 row of single crochet along 22 left front shoulder stitches, 33 front neck stitches, 33 back neck stitches and 22 left back shoulder stitches. Work another row of single crochet along left back shoulder stitches, making 4 evenly spaced buttonholes… Page 75 – Finishing

Sew tops of sleeves to armhole edges, matching center of sleeves to shoulder seams. Sew side and sleeve. . . Catch-Me-If-You-Can Socks Page 84 – Knitting the Toe

Holding two double-point needles together, wrap the yarn in a figure eight around the needles until there are 4 loops on each needle. Holding the tail down. . . Lacy Beanie Page 94 – Lace Stitch Pattern

Rows 1 and 3: Knit. Rows 2, 4, and 6: Purl. Row 5: K3, *yo, slip 1 as to knit, K2tog, psso, yo, K4; repeat from *, ending last repeat K3. Repeat Rows 1-6 for pattern. Page 95 – Knitting the Lace Pattern

Work Rows 1-6 of Lace pattern. . . Ring Bearer Pillow Page 98 – Ring Bearer Pillow Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Plaited Cable Men’s Belt Page 99 – Plaited Cable Stitch Pattern

Row 3: Slip 1, P1, C6F, K3, P1, K1. Scallop-Edge Beaded Necklace Page 102 – Getting Started

Cast-on Row: (CO2, 1B) 20 times, CO2, 2B, CO2, 3B, CO2, 4B, CO2, 5B, CO2, 6B, CO2, 7B, CO2, 6B, CO2, 5B, CO2, 4B, CO2, 3B, CO2, 2B, (CO2, 1B) 20 times, CO2. Row 1: K42, 1B, K2, 2B, K2, 3B, K2, 4B, K2, 5B, K2, 6B, K2, 5B, K2, 4B, K2, 3B, K2, 2B, K2, 1B, K42, CO2. Lace Spiral Scarf Page 120-121 – Knitting the Scarf

On Rows 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 omit the Slip 1 at the beginning of the row. Keep the Slip 1 on Row 16. Knitted Notebook Cover Page 130 – Getting Started

Next Row: Knit. This shows as a purl row on right side and creates a turning ridge. In last paragraph of section add:Work a turning ridge and then continue with stockinette stitch for 3.75″ (9.5 cm). Repeat rows 1-3. Bind off loosely. New Directions Hat Page 134 – Decreasing for the Crown

Note: Change to the double-point needles when the crown becomes too small to work comfortably on the circular needle. Boy-O-Boy Page 135 – Knitting the Back

Row 2: P3, *K1, P4; repeat from * to last 4 stitches, slip 1, K1, P3. Page 136 – Knitting the Right Front

Row 2: K3, *K1, P4; repeat from * to last 4 stitches, slip 1, K1, P3. Elegant-and-Easy Cable Mittens for the Family

Page 140 – Twisted Rip Stitch Pattern

Round 4: *Knit into 2nd stitch on left needle, knit into first stitch on left needle, slip both stitches from needle, P2; repeat from *. Hugs-and-Kisses-with-Love Hand Warmers Page 147 – Knitting the Cuff

Cast on 40 stitches. Place a marker after the 6th and after the 18th stitches for the right warmer and before the 22nd and before the 34th stitch for the left warmer. Work K2, P2 rib to first marker, work XOX Cable pattern over stitches between the markers, work K2, P2 rib to end of row. Repeat through Row 8 of XOX Cable pattern. Page 147 – Knitting the Heart Motif and Thumb Gusset

Right Warmer: Row 21: Work as established to 4 stitches after cable marker, place marker for gusset, Kfb twice, place 2nd gusset marker, K7, P1, K8. Hugs-and-Kisses with Love Headband Page 150 – Heart Motif Stitch Pattern

Delete Heart Motif directions Page 150 – Getting Started

Delete final paragraph and replace with: Repeat 16-row cable pattern sequence as established 7 times or to desired length and at the same time work heart motifs over last 17 stitches of even-numbered (wrong side) rows as follows:Row 6: K8, P1, K8.Row 8: K7, P3, K7.Row 10: K6, P5, K6.Row 12: K5, P7, K5.Row 14: K5, P3, K1, P3, K5.Row 16: K6, P1, K3, P1, K6. Mini Messenger Bag Page 152 – Knitting the Bag in the Round: Binding Off for Top Edge

Bind off 3 stitches for side of bag. Bind off next 30 stitches as follows: * Slip stitch on right needle to left needle and k3tog tbl, K26 stitches, K3tog. ; repeat from * 14 times. Page 153 – Knitting the Bag Flat: Binding Off for Top Edge

Slip stitch on right needle to left and K3tog tbl. K26 stitches. Bind off 3 stitches. . . Little Monster Bear Page 157 – Knitting the Arms (make two)

Following the instructions on page 245, work 8 rows of 4-stitch I-cord. Essentials Mini-Purse Page 158 – Knitting the Purse Flap

Row 9: Yo, K2, P9, K3. Crochet Ruffle Scarf Page 161 – Gauge

12 stitches = 4” (10 cm) Cabled Baglet Page 169 – Abbreviations

C3B slip 1 stitch to cable needle and hold in back, K2, P1 from cable needle Page 170 – Celtic Braid

Round 1: P3, C4B, (P4, C4B) twice, P3. Round 3: P2, C3B, (C4FP, C4BP) twice, C3F, P2. Round 5: P1, C3B, P3, C4F, P4, C4F , P3, C3F, P1.Round 9: P1, (K2, P3) twice, C4B, (P3, K2) twice, P1. Round 13: P1, C3F, P3, C4F, P4, C4F, P3, C3B, P1. Poems Easy Headband Page 177 – Gauge

14 stitches = 4″ (10 cm) in garter stitch Eyelet Shruglet Page 179 – Simple Eyelet Lace Stitch Pattern

Replace existing text with the following: Note: Add an extra K1 between the lace pattern and the 3-st garter borders on all RS rows.Row 1: *K2tog, yo, K2; repeat from * over all sets of 4 sts, then knit any remaining sts to the marker. Rows 2, 4, 6, and 8: PurlRows 3 and 7: Knit. Row 5: *K2, yo, ssk; repeat from * over all sets of 4 sts, then knit any remaining sts to the marker.Maintain pattern as established in the first 8-row repeat and work increased stitches into pattern when you have enough of them. Page 180 – Setting Up for the Body

Set-Up Row 1: K3, (K10, pm, K1,) twice, K20, (pm, K11 ) twice, K3. Set-Up Rows 2 and 4 : K3, purl to last 3 stitches, K3. Set-Up Row 3: Knit to marker, *yo, slip marker, K1, yo, knit to next marker; repeat from *, to last marker, yo, slip marker, K1, yo, knit to end of row. Begin Eyelet PatternContinue in this manner, increasing before the markers and after the K1, and working Simple Eyelet Lace between increases, until piece measures about 6” (15 cm) and you have 230 stitches total. Page 180 – Stitch Pattern

Mock Cable Eyelet (Worked in the Round)Rounds 2 and 4: * K2, P3; repeat from *. Page 180 – Knitting the Collar

Repeat Rows 1 and 2 through Row 12, keeping 3 stitches on each end in garter stitch and working 1/1 rib between and at the same time on Row 7 make a buttonhole by working to last 4 stitches, ssk, yo, K2; on Row 12, increase 1 stitch. You now have 70 stitches. April-in-Paris Beret Page 187 – Needles

. . . set of four US 10 (6 mm) double-point needles or size you need to obtain correct gauge Page 188 – Decreasing the Crown

Add new line after “Continue in this manner” directions: Change to double-point needles when necessary. Saw-Tooth Companion Bowl Page 193 – Knitting the Saw-Tooth Edging

Repeat Rows 2-7 sixteen more times. . . Square Hole Hat and Wristlets Page 203 – Crocheting the Hat

Round 4: Ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, ch 3) skip first dc, *dc in center of ch-3 space of previous row, dc in next dc, ch 3; repeat from * 15 times, dc in next ch-3 space, slip stitch in third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Adding the PicotCh 3, *2 sc in ch-4 space of previous row, sc in top of next dc, ch 3, sliop stitch in same dc; repeat from *. Cut thread and draw through last loop. Weave in end. Page 204 – Crocheting the Wristlets

Round 1: ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, 2 ch), *skip 1 ch below, dc into next ch, ch 2; repeat from * until you have 15 square holes. Slip stitch in third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Round 2: ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, 2 ch) *dc into next dc, ch 2; repeat from *. Slip stitch into third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Repeat Round 2 twelve more times. Blanket Buddy Page 208 – Knitting the Ears

5th and 6th lines: P18. Bind off 18. Work P1, slip 1, to end of row. Infant’s Rolled Neck Pullover Page 212 – Knitting the Sleeves (make two)

Continue in garter stitch and increase 1 stitch at each end of every 4th row seven times. You now have 32 stitches. Continue even until sleeve measures 7″ (18 cm). Bind off all stitches. Fuchsia Felted Bowl Page 218 – Knitting the Rim

– Using circular needles, cast on 108 stitches.- K1, *bind off 4, K1; repeat from * to last 5stitches, bind off 4. You now have 36 stitches. Glossary Page 245 – Kitchener stitch

1. Place the two sets of live stitches to be bound off on separate needles. Hold the needles parallel in your left hand with wrong sides of the knitted fabric touching.

2-at-a-Time Socks The following revisions should be applied to all patterns: Page – Knitting the Legs

The Note should read: “End ready to begin sock A heel . . .” Page – Turning the Heels

The Note should read: “Turn the heel on each sock separately, working in rows and beginning with sock A.“And in the last 2 lines of that section: ” Sock A heel now has. . .””Follow directions above to turn sock B heel.” 2-at-a-time Technique Page 15 – Dividing and Joining Sock A

Step 5. . . with your working yarn by knitting into the first cast-on stitch. Page 16 – Dividing and Joining Sock A

Step 7. . . Now, work the remaining 16 stitches of sock A in K1, P1 rib. Page 19 – Working the Heel Flaps

Caption of 2nd photograph should read: “completing row 2 of heel flap A” Page 20 – Working the Heel Flaps

Caption of 1st photograph should read: “purl row of heel flap B” Step 17. . . End having just worked a right-side row of heel flap B. Sock B will be a row shorter than sock A, but that’s okay. Page 21 – Turning the Heels

Sock photos should be of Sock A and therefore blue 1st paragraph: “For the 2-at-a-time method, you work each heel turn separately, beginning with heel flap A.” Step 18. . . On heel flap A, K10, ssk, K1, turn. Page 22 – Turning the Heels

First sock photo should be of Sock A and therefore blue. Its caption should read: “completing sock A heel turn” Caption of 2nd photograph should read: “completing sock B heel turn” Step 22. . . you have 10 stitches for the heel flap of sock A. Step 23. . . Move to sock B, slip stitch. . .follow short-row heel-turn direction for sock A. You’ll end having just worked a wrong-side row. Page 24 – Picking Up Gusset Stitches

Caption of 3rd photograph should read: “picking up gusset stitches of sock A” Step 29. . . Pick up and knit one stitch between the sock B instep and heel flap. . .Work across the heel stitches of sock B and down the left heel flap. (Adjust needles so that the cable loop separates the instep stitches of sock B from the newly picked up gusset stitches.) Page 25 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Caption of photograph should read: “decrease round completed, next round begun” Page 27 – Shaping the Toe

Step 36. . .On sock B, K1, ssk, knit to the last three stitches of sock B, K2tog, K1.Step 39. . . Work three more decrease rounds, with no even rows between Berry Season Page 34 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Medium 11 more times Women’s Large/Men’s Medium 13 more times Men’s Medium 14 more times Page 35 – Turning the Heels

Sock A heel now has . . . Women’s M 14 sts Women’s L/Men’s S 16 sts Men’s M 18 sts Be Mine Page 49 – Be Mine Cable Pattern

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Belle Époque Page 58 – Knitting the Legs

Next Round * Work in K1, P1 rib ending with K1 for Women’s Small 7 sts Women’s Medium 9 stitches Women’s Large 11 sts. Work Bell Époque Cable Pattern (see page 61) across 18 stitches. Work in K1, P1 rib ending with K1 across remaining Women’s Small 7 sts Women’s Medium 9 stitches Women’s Large 11 sts. Repeat from *. Page 60 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Stitch total of size Small should be 64 sts Frolic Page 64 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 7 more times, Medium 9 more times, Large 10 more times Page 67 – Frolic Cable Pattern Chart

The dark line that represents the size small chart was misplaced and should be between stitches 3/4 and 19/20. Coquette Page 68 – Pattern Stitches

Coquette Stitch Pattern Rounds 1 and 3: *P3, yo, K3tog, yo; repeat from * around both socks. Rounds 2 and 4: *P3, K3; repeat from * around both socks. Page 70 – Working the Heel Flap

Move Note to after Row 1Row 1: *Slip 1 stitch with yarn in back, K1; repeat from * to end of row, ending with K2tog for size Medium. Page 71 – Turning the Heels

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 3 and 4 until all stitches have been worked. Depending upon your size, there may not be enough stitches to work the K1 or P1 after the decrease on the last 2 rows. Sock B heel now has Women’s Small 18 sts Women’s Medium 18 sts Women’s Large 20 sts Page 72 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Next Rounds: Repeat Rounds 1 and 2 until each sock contains Women’s Small 60 sts Women’s Medium 67 sts Women’s Large 72 sts. For size Medium only: Decrease 1 more heel stitch on next round so there are 33 heel stitches and 66 stitches total. Socks for Aidan Page 77 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 8 more times, Medium 11 more times, Large 14 more times. Page 79 – Socks for Aidan Color Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Twilight Page 82 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Women’s Medium 15 more times, Women’s Large/Men’s Small 17 more times, Men’s Medium 18 more times. Page 83 – Turning the Heels

Sock B heel now has M 18 sts L/S 20 sts M 22 sts Page 84 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Stitch total of size Medium should be 64 sts Page 85 – Twilight Stitch Pattern

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Sugar Maple Page 88 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 16 more times, Medium 17 more times, Large 18 more times Page 89 – Turning the Heels

Sock A heel now has S 19 sts M 20 sts L 22 sts Athena Page 103 – Athena Cable Pattern

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Emily’s Socks Page 106 – Knitting the Legs

For Ribbing Top (photo, page 105) For Picot Edging Top (cover photo) Page 106 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 8 more times, Medium 11 more times, Large 14 more times. Sailor’s Delight Page 110 – Finished Foot Circumference

L 10” (25.5 cm) Page 112 – Knitting the Legs

Set Up For each sock, cast on S 60 sts M 72 sts L 84 sts Page 112 – Working the Heel Flaps

Note Work the heel flaps for both socks in rows at the same time on S 30 sts M 36 sts L 42 sts. Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 14 more times, Medium 17 more times, Large 20 more times Page 112 – Turning the Heels

Row 1 Knit S 17 sts M 20 sts L 23 sts Page 113 – Picking Up Stitches for Gussets

Pick-Up Round (along the sides of both sock A and B heels) . . . pick up and knit S 16 sts M 18 sts L 21 sts Page 113 – Turning the Heels

Sock A heel now has S 17 sts M 20 sts L 22 sts Pitter Patter Page 118 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 6 more times Medium 7 more times Large 9 more times The Classic Sock Page 123 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Women’s Large/Men’s Small 19 more times, Men’s Medium 21 more times, Men’s Large 23 more times. Ragg Hiker Page 129 – Turning the Heel

Sock B heel now has M 16 sts L/S 16 sts M 18 sts

Around the Corner Crochet Borders Tapestry-Needle Join Page 15 – Tapestry-Needle Join

Step 1. … Insert the needle from back to front under both loops at the top of the first stitch of the round and pull the yarn through. Border #17 Page 58 –

Rnd 1: Ch 3 (counts as Partial tr), skip 2 sts, Partial tr in next st, yarn over and pull through 2 loops on hook . . . Border #59 Page 130 –

Rnd 1: Ch 5 (counts as dc and ch-2), *[skip 2 sts, dc in next 3 sts, ch 2, skip 2 sts, dc in next st, ch 2] to 1 st before corner st . . . Border #73 Page 156 –Rnd 2: Ch 1, sc in space formed by joining hdc; *[ch 2, skip 4 ch-spaces, (tr, ch 1) 4 times in next ch-space, tr in same ch-space… Rnd 3: Ch 1, *4 sc in next ch-2 space, [(sc, ch 3, sc) in next 4 ch-1 spaces…

The Art of Tapestry Weaving Page 193 Click here for corrected chart. Change to chart. Please see PDF. Page 214 Click here for corrected chart. Change to chart. Please see PDF.

Beyond the Square Crochet Motifs Motif #46 Page 84 –

Rnd 4: Ch 3 (counts as dc), *[2 dc, tr, (Picot-3) three times, slip st to first ch of first picot, tr, 2 dc] , in next ch-5 space, dc in next dc . . . Motif #67 Page 107 –

Change to Chart: Special Stitch KeyWhen chain symbol is bold, work stitch into chain rather than under chain. Motif #111 Page 155 –

Rnd 2: Beginning Popcorn in first Popcorn, ch 1, *(Popcorn, ch 4, Popcorn, ch 1) in ch-3 space, Popcorn in next Popcorn . . . Motif #117 Page 163 –

Rnd 7: Join yarn in any corner cluster, ch 3 (counts as dc), 4 dc in same stitch, Spike dc in row below next 11 stitches, *5 dc in next cluster, Spike dc in row below next 11 stitches; repeat from * around, join to top of ch-3. Fasten off.

Cable Left, Cable Right Fillers, Ribbings, and Allover Patterns Page 134 – Tight Lattice Stitch Page 135 – Woven-Basket Lattice Stitch This stitch combines elements…with a few purls added for spacing. Although it’s worked with a multiple of 6 stitches plus 2, you need to start with at least 12 stitches plus 2. The corresponding chart label, “Worked on 6 + 8 stitches,” is inaccurate and should be removed.

Cast On, Bind Off Interlock Bind Off Page 205 – Working the Bind Off in K1, P1 Rib

1: Insert the tapestry needle knitwise through the first stitch and let it drop from the left-hand needle. Insert the tapestry needle knitwise through the next stitch; leave this one on the needle. Page 207 – Working the Bind Off in K1, P1 Rib

9: Repeat steps 1-8 until all stitches are bound off, binding off last two stitches together. If working in the round, end with steps 1-4, letting both stitches drop from the needle in step 1. Then take the tapestry needle through the very first loop you made, from front to back. Snug gently, then weave in the tail.