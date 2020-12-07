Teach the importance of goodwill with this impactful picture book with a solid pay-it-forward message to encourage kindness in young children—from the award-winning author of Excellent Ed and Sun! One In a Billion. It was like a game of tag, with one small act of kindness spreading throughout a small… Read More
Every girl is unique, talented, and lovable. . . .Every girl is BEAUTIFUL. Much more than how one looks on the outside, true beauty is found in conquering challenges, showing kindness, and spreading contagious laughter. Beautiful girls are empowered and smart and strong!BEAUTIFUL breaks barriers by showing girls free to… Read More
An empowering picture book for all kids that demonstrates to children that they can be real-life superheroes and that all kids have what it takes to be brave. Superheroes seek adventure, never give up, and stay calm when others are afraid. Superheroes are brave. But they aren't the only ones.… Read More
From award-winning author Stacy McAnulty comes a sweet story about love and what it's really all about. What is love? Can you only express it in fancy meals, greeting cards, and heart-shaped chocolates? Kids will find love everywhere in this delightful book. It can be found in everyday moments such… Read More
An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender. Pink is for boys . . . and girls . . . and everyone! This timely and beautiful picture book rethinks and reframes the stereotypical blue/pink gender binary and empowers kids-and their grown-ups-to express themselves… Read More
Playing off "The Wheels on the Bus," this nursery rhyme book from a founder of Drag Queen Story Hour is a fun, freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self.The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish encourages readers to boldly be exactly who they are. Written by… Read More
Boys can be anything they want to be! This strikingly illustrated guided journal bucks gender stereotypes and gives middle-grade boys room to explore their creativity, feelings, and dreams.In his Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, Ben Brooks offered young boys the welcome alternative message that masculinity can mean… Read More
An empowering alphabet book of affirmations to inspire and remind black children of their inner power, strength, and worth. From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and… Read More
