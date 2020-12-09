Perfect the art of magic with simple every day objects and tips from professional magician Justin Flam. Using every day objects, daring magician Justin Flom (434K Facebook followers and 153K subscribers on YouTube) will teach kids all they need to know to perform 30 amazing and how-did-you-do-that magic tricks at… Read More
Create Pretty and Inspirational Hand Lettering Projects for Your Family, Friends, and Yourself! Hand lettering is making a comeback, spurred by platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. And not just adults are getting into hand lettering and calligraphy. Kids, too, can find relaxation as well as enjoyment in using hand lettering… Read More
A Young Person's Guide to Starting Your Own Business Written by a Successful Kidpreneur!Running a successful business can be hard for anyone, but seventeen-year-old Moziah Bridges has becomes a pro at it. His company, Mo's Bow's, is what today's "kidpreneurs" dream of achieving--a successful business selling a product that one… Read More
"Amber's beautiful book is bursting with great ideas that make healthy eating a joy-and she's done a great job covering all the bases that, in my experience, teens and kids really want." -- Jamie Oliver Fifteen-year-old Amber Kelley is inspiring a whole new generation of eaters to get in the… Read More
Addressing the struggles of young girls everywhere, this hilariously relatable comic guide to life provides real advice and encourages a new generation of teen girls to find confidence and embrace individuality. With friends, love, social media, body image, and more--navigating young adulthood can seem impossible. The Ultimate Survival Guide to… Read More
Inspire young activists with stories about 50 inspiring and extraordinary environmental crusaders working to save our planet.Kids across the globe will be moved by the passion of these amazing eco-warriors who have dedicated their lives to making our world a better place. Alongside dynamic illustrations and entertaining biographical information, you'll… Read More
