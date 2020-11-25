A Kid's Book of Yoga Poses with a Meditative, Mindful Frog Frog loves to practice yoga. And he will inspire kids to enjoy doing yoga, too. Follow Frog's yoga flow, from warming up to cooling down. Start with the mountain and chair poses, then work into giraffe, cat-cow, downward-facing dog,… Read More
Gain mindfulness, focus, and inner strength while learning karate moves with a goat kid!A goat kid loves to do karate! And he is sure to inspire young kids to try karate as well. Follow Goat as he goes through the major stances and karate moves, teaching readers to channel focus… Read More
Sloth and friends teach kids how to combat first-day-of-school shyness in this humorous and heartfelt picture book.At the Rainforest Rescue Center, Sloth loves when Patti comes to visit. But when Patti forgets her class report, it's up to Sloth, with the help of his other (faster) rain-forest friends, to return… Read More
For kids ages 8 to 12, this is an accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra and with a foreword by Deepak Chopra.Just Breathe is a fun and accessible, fully illustrated go-to meditation guide written by none other than Mallika Chopra,… Read More
Self-Care for Kids
