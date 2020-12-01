For kids ages 8 to 12, this is an accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra and with a foreword by Deepak Chopra.Just Breathe is a fun and accessible, fully illustrated go-to meditation guide written by none other than Mallika Chopra,… Read More
From the author of Just Breathe, Mallika Chopra, daughter of Deepak Chopra, comes a full-color guide empowering kids ages 8-12 to problem solve, harness inner strength, and gain grit and emotional awareness.Featuring full-color illustrations, Just Feel is an engaging and easy-to-read guide that introduces kids to the building blocks of… Read More
Teach your kids how to understand their emotions and communicate in a healthy and productive way with this full-color guide to growth from Mallika Chopra, the daughter of Deepak Chopra.Following in the footsteps of wellness author Mallika Chopra's successful Just Breathe and Just Feel, her third book, Just Be You,… Read More
An empowering guide for young witches about the kinds of magic they can create for themselves every day.Intended for children between the ages of eight and twelve, who are curious about the possibility of "something more" in their lives, this handbook focuses on three major areas of the witch's life:… Read More
Addressing the struggles of young girls everywhere, this hilariously relatable comic guide to life provides real advice and encourages a new generation of teen girls to find confidence and embrace individuality. With friends, love, social media, body image, and more--navigating young adulthood can seem impossible. The Ultimate Survival Guide to… Read More
Wellness expert Mallika Chopra speaks to a younger audience in this new picture book about feeling emotions in your body through color.Did you know that your body is absolutely amazing? It can do so many things at the same time, explore the world both inside and outside, and help you… Read More
DISCOVER MORE
Back to Main Page
Self-Care for Kids
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.