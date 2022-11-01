Use FALLSAVINGS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

SATURDAY-activity-and-instruction-sheet-lbyr-versionDownload

Meet The Author: Oge Mora

Oge Mora graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in illustration. When not painting in her studio, Oge is in the kitchen cooking her late grandmother’s recipes. Her first picture book, Thank You, Omu!, was a Caldecott Honor, a Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent illustrator award, an Ezra Jack Keats illustrator award, a New York Times Notable Book and Editors’ Choice, and a Junior Library Guild selection. Her newest picture book is called Saturday. She lives in Providence, Rhode Island, and invites you to visit her website at http://www.ogemora.com.

Discover More