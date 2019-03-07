Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
#1 bestselling authors Preston & Child bring the true story of the ill-fated Donner Party to new life in a thrilling blend of archaeology, history, murder, and suspense. Nora Kelly, a young curator at the Santa Fe Institute of Archaeology, is approached by historian Clive Benton with a once-in-a-lifetime proposal:…
VICTIM. SURVIVOR. ABDUCTOR. CRIMINAL. YOU WILL BECOME EACH ONE. "This nightmarish story is incredibly propulsive and original. You won't shake it for a long time." STEPHEN KING "McKinty is one of the most striking and most memorable crime voices to emerge on the scene in years. His plots tempt you…
In this pulse-pounding thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen, forensic sculptor Eve Duncan journeys to Africa to help families torn apart by a violent attack deep in the jungle--but she may be putting herself in more danger than she knows.A journalist shows up on Eve Duncan's…
Three-time Hugo Award winner and NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption that sharply examine modern society in her first collection of short fiction, which includes never-before-seen stories."Marvelous and wide-ranging."--Los Angeles Times"Gorgeous" --NPR Books"Breathtakingly imaginative and narratively bold."--Entertainment WeeklySpirits…
#1 New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown combines heart-stopping suspense and forbidden passion in this psychological thriller about an FBI agent's hunt for a ruthless conman turned serial killerFBI agent Drex Easton is relentlessly driven by a single goal: to outmaneuver the conman once known as Weston Graham. Over…
Bookish and proper Percival Tunstell finds himself out of his depth when floating cities, spirited plumbing, and soggy biscuits collide in this delightful conclusion to NYT bestselling author Gail Carriger's Custard Protocol series.Percival Tunstell loves that his sister and her best friend are building themselves a family of misfits aboard…
Color your way to change! Embark on an inspiring, illustrated journey through the life and work of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Color, reflect, and discover the remarkable life of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with this fun, empowering coloring book. Grab your colored pencils, crayons, and markers and make your own green (or blue…
A journalist's twenty-year fascination with the Manson murders leads to shocking new revelations about the FBI's involvement in this riveting reassessment of an infamous case in American history. Over two grim nights in Los Angeles, the young followers of Charles Manson murdered seven people, including the actress Sharon Tate, then…