We're inspired by the animals who come into our life, and to celebrate this we curated some of our most practical, charming, and down-right funny books for pet lovers. In North America more than 80 million households have at least one animal family member.
Whether you crusade to adopt-not-shop, rely on a therapy animal, or just love a cute cuddle, our books salute the lasting relationship that humans have with animal friends. As bestselling author, Jacky Colliss Harvey, reveals in her book The Animal's Companion, evidence of the first youngster taking a walk with his dog proves that this love story is thousands of years in the making.