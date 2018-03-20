Alex Beyer
Alex Beyer is a writer, musician, and dachshund enthusiast. He travels often for his unrelated insurance career, flying 120,000 miles on 85 planes this past year alone. He has been building his project, 365 Days of Dread, since 2014. He lives in Philadelphia with his partner, Brittany, and their two terrible dogs.Read More
By the Author
I Don't Really Love You
Go from aww to awful! with I Don't Really Love You, a darkly humorous collection of adorable pet photography and soul-crushing one-liners, based on the…