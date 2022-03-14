7 Great Investigative Journalism Books to Read This Fall
Seven must-read books of investigative journalism by Ronan Farrow, Beth Macy, Nick Shou, Ravi Somaiya, Seymour M. Hersh, and Chris Hamby.
These terrifying tales are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat with the turn of every page.
Mystery Suspense with thrill-a-minute plots as investigative reporters work to uncover killers, lies, and secrets.