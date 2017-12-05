Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Malcolm Nance
Malcolm Nance is author of the New York Times bestseller The Plot to Hack America. He is a globally recognized Intelligence community member and a counter-terrorism analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Plot to Betray America
A searing investigation and spy hunt for the American officials complicit in the Trump-Russia conspiracy and a case for the indictment of Donald Trump. MSNBC…
The Plot to Destroy Democracy
New York Times and USA Today bestselling author provides a provocative, comprehensive analysis of Vladimir Putin and Russia's master plan to destroy democracy in the…