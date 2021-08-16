Three-time Theodor Seuss Geisel Award recipient Greg Pizzoli presents the second Baloney and Friends book that Dav Pilkey declares "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories"!Baloney and friends will have newly independent readers giggling their way through more day-to-day adventures in the second book of this… Read More
Inspired by his beloved CatStronauts series, Drew Brockington is going back in time to when everyone's favorite Catstronaut, Waffles, was a kitten! Fans of Narwhal and Jelly and Elephant & Piggie will love this fun, cat-tastic early graphic novel series.One very special Saturday, Dad-Cat decides to take Waffles and his… Read More
Charise Mericle Harper (Crafty Cat, Just Grace, Fashion Kitty) delivers another hilarious and charming early graphic novel series starring Pepper and Boo, two darling dogs, and their suspicious housemate, the Cat.Pepper and Boo are two dogs who like to have fun. The Cat likes to have fun, too, but cat… Read More
Fans of Ivy & Bean and Mercy Watson will love this story about best friends Kondo and Kezumi as they head home—only to realize there is an unexpected guest.Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They used to live on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and… Read More
From the author of The Deep & Dark Blue comes a tender graphic novel, perfect for our time, that gently explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, healing from tragedy, and hope for a better tomorrow.Struggling with anxiety after witnessing a harrowing instance of gun violence, Manuel Soto copes through photography, using his… Read More
Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes's uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She's quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of… Read More
From celebrated Indigenous author Thomas King and award-winning Métis artist Natasha Donovan comes a powerful graphic novel about a family caught between nations.Borders is a masterfully told story of a boy and his mother whose road trip is thwarted at the border when they identify their citizenship as Blackfoot. Refusing to identify… Read More
This illuminating graphic novel biography about Harriet Tubman sheds new light on one of American history's bravest heroes.Harriet Tubman did something exceptionally courageous: She escaped slavery. Then she did something impossible: She went back. She underwent some thirteen missions to rescue around seventy enslaved people, using and expanding a network… Read More
An unforgettable graphic memoir by debut talent Sophia Glock reveals her discovery as a teenager that her parents are agents working for the CIA. Young Sophia has lived in so many different countries, she can barely keep count. Stationed now with her family in Central America because of her parents'… Read More
This One Summer meets The Edge of Seventeen in this poignant coming-of-age YA graphic novel about two childhood friends at a crossroads in their lives and art from the author of Mastering Manga.Megan and Cass have been joined at the brush for as long as they can remember. For years,… Read More
Fans of Real Friends and Be Prepared will love this energetic, affecting graphic memoir, in which a young girl uses her active imagination to navigate middle school as well as the fallout from her parents' divorce. Tori has never lived in just one world.Since her parents' divorce, she's lived in both… Read More
“Shark Summer is bursting with vibrant, expressive art....The characters are distinct and relatable...It’s a lovely read!”—Molly Knox Ostertag, author of the Witch Boy series "Eloquently chronicled in Marcks’s cinematic panels, friendships are formed and repaired, parental relationships articulated, and inner conflicts expressed and resolved. A winning production." --KirkusWhen a Hollywood film… Read More
The Secret Garden with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this full-color graphic novel moves Mary Lennox to a New York City brownstone, where she and her very first group of friends restore an abandoned rooftop garden...and her uncle's heart.Mary Lennox is a loner living… Read More
