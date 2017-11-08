Liz Climo grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to Los Angeles after college to work as a character artist on The Simpsons. She is the illustrator of You Don’t Want a Unicorn and Can Somebody Please Scratch My Back?, as well as the author and illustrator of the Rory the Dinosaur series, The Little World of Liz Climo, Lobster is the Best Medicine, and Best Bear Ever!. Liz currently lives with her husband and their daughter. She would never eat a friend, but always says yes to splitting a pizza. You can see more of her work at lizclimo.tumblr.com.



