Liz Climo grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to Los Angeles after college to work as a character artist on The Simpsons. She is the illustrator of You Don’t Want a Unicorn and Can Somebody Please Scratch My Back?, as well as the author and illustrator of the Rory the Dinosaur series, The Little World of Liz Climo, Lobster is the Best Medicine, and Best Bear Ever!. Liz currently lives with her husband and their daughter. She would never eat a friend, but always says yes to splitting a pizza. You can see more of her work at lizclimo.tumblr.com.
Barry Lyga is the author of several acclaimed young adult novels, including Bang, After the Red Rain, the I Hunt Killers trilogy, and his debut, The Astonishing Adventures of Fanboy and Goth Girl. Barry lives and writes in New Jersey, and invites you to visit his website at barrylyga.com.