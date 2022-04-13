Discover more from Joyce Meyer

About the
JOYCE MEYER is a #1 New York Times
bestselling author and one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life
, airs daily on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Bestsellers include God Is Not Mad at You; Making Good Habits, Breaking Bad Habits; Living Beyond Your Feelings; Power Thoughts; Battlefield of the Mind;
and The Confident Woman.
Joyce holds conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world.
