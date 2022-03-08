In this journal, The Joy of the Lord Is My Strength, #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer draws upon the teachings of her bestsellers Be Joyful and Strength for Each Day in order to give you the tools to live a positive and joyful life.

Find new mercies and blessings each day when you spend time with God: reading His Word, listening, and praying for His direction. When you do, God will renew your strength and empower you to bear up under trials with patience, so you can experience them with a good attitude. Maintaining a positive view in the midst of something unpleasant is the key to victory, and it enables you to enjoy the journey!In this beautifully packaged journal, Joyce provides inspirational quotes and plentiful space on bleed-proof paper to write out your thoughts, prayers, and favorite scriptures.