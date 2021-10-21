Break Down the World’s Social History with These Insightful Books
The books on this list focus on the fascinating social history of things like drinking, eating, art, hospitals, medicine, childcare, sleep, and more.
The books on this list focus on the fascinating social history of things like drinking, eating, art, hospitals, medicine, childcare, sleep, and more.
From humble beginnings to world-changing triumphs, discover the real stories of how some of history’s most notable individuals came to be.
Expand your mind with these literary science fiction books by authors like N.K. Jemisin, Octavia Butler, and Adrian Tchaikovksy among many more!