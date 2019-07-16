Meditations in Green

Perhaps the best that any fiction about this war has offered.”(Newsweek)



Spec. 4 James Griffin is deployed to Vietnam and starts out clear-eyed and hard-working, believing he can glide through unharmed. But of course the war’s kaleidoscope of horrors gets inside him. His own gradual collapse is in awful step with the exploding hell around him, and he ends up unstrung, waiting for the inevitable attack that will bring him home the hard way.



Griffin survives the war, but back home his battles continue. Beset by addiction and purposelessness, he takes up meditating on household plants and attempts to adjust to civilian life. Through passages gorgeous, agonizing, and surreal, Stephen Wright paints a searing portrait of a nation driven to the brink by violence and deceit. Meditations in Green is a haunting exploration of the harrowing costs of war and its yet-unhealed wounds, “the impact of an experience so devastating that words can hardly contain it.” (The New York Times Book Review)