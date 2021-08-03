Break Down the World’s Social History with These Insightful Books

A rash of arrests in daycares across America in the 1980s opened our eyes to the abuses going on in the childcare industry. Childcare workers were accused of horrible acts of abuse, both sexual and physical, which had previously gone unnoticed by parents and social workers alike. Children confessed to being forced to kill animals, dig up dead bodies, and film videos for child pornography rings—yet none of those allegations could be proven, and ultimately, it's because these events never happened. In We Believe the Children, Richard Beck describes how hysteria is linked to specific cultural moments and how the social climate of the 1980s led to a hysteric event based on little to no evidence. If you’ve ever wondered why we inherently trust children, or find yourself fascinated with other events like the Salem Witch Trials, this might be the book for you. Delve into the human psyche through archival research, psychology, and social theory.