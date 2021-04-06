New Voices in History and Culture

Books on current events can offer us new and interesting perspectives on the events that shape our lives, whether we realize their full impact or not, and they serve as tools for activism in our own communities. If you’re a reader looking to help shape a better future, pick up any one of these five empowering books by authors who are prominent voices in issues of social and cultural commentary, and who draw upon history and current events to share stories that affect our world.

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

In a reckoning that is both memoir and cultural critique, Hong examines the history of radicalized violence towards Asian Americans in the U.S., and how these issues have been swept under the rug. She draws upon history, personal experience, and pop culture to explore what she calls “minor feelings”–the dissonance she felt between her own emotions and lives experience and American optimism and refusal to acknowledge the racism she experiences regularly. This is an important read to help understand an important facet of the conversation surrounding race and culture.

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

In Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall presents a collection of essays that point to a very real, very glaring problem in the current feminist movement: it’s not intersectional enough. Kendall argues that feminism, at its core, is about equality for all and that can’t be achieved until we address issues of income equality, housing, racism, food insecurity, access to education, and other basic fundamental rights that many people, particularly people of color, still struggle to achieve. Kendall reminds readers that feminism shouldn’t be about increasing privilege for a few, but fighting for equality for all.

