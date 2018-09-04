Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum‘s debut novel is A Bend In The Stars. It has been named a New York Times Summer Reading Selection and a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers Selection. It is also a Boston Globe Bestseller. Rachel’s second novel, The History of Time Travel, is forthcoming from Grand Central (2021).Read More
Rachel is a prolific writer and reviewer for the LA Review of Books and DeadDarlings. She is a graduate of GrubStreet’s “Novel Incubator.” In a former life she was a hedge fund manager and a spin instructor. She has degrees from Harvard in Business, and Literature and Philosophy. She lives in Hanover, NH with her husband, three children, and dog named Zishe–after the folk hero who inspires many tales around their dinner table.
Rachel is a prolific writer and reviewer for the LA Review of Books and DeadDarlings. She is a graduate of GrubStreet’s “Novel Incubator.” In a former life she was a hedge fund manager and a spin instructor. She has degrees from Harvard in Business, and Literature and Philosophy. She lives in Hanover, NH with her husband, three children, and dog named Zishe–after the folk hero who inspires many tales around their dinner table.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Bend in the Stars
For fans of All the Light We Cannot See and The Women in the Castle comes a riveting literary novel that is at once an…