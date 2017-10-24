Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Célestine Vaite
By the Author
Breadfruit
Not since Precious Ramotswe made her first appearance in The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency has a novel's heroine so immediately and completely won readers'…
Tiare in Bloom
Now that Materena is a big star with her radio talk show, Pito can't help noticing some changes in his wife. She's spending more and…
Frangipani
In Tahiti, it's a well-known fact that women are wisest, mothers know best, and Materena Mahi knows best of all--or so everyone except for her…