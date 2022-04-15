Creative Gift Ideas
Watercolor Life
Discover the joy and versatility of watercolors with forty gorgeously illustrated lessons for any skill level. Watercolors are beautiful in their simplicity: a basic palette of paints, a…
Family Secrets Journal
Uncover the hidden histories and record the timeless tales of your loved ones in the Family Secrets Journal. Dig deep into what makes your family's…
Bravely
Discover powerful quotes and stories from courageous American women past and present in Bravely, a beautiful collection from the team behind Quotabelle. From the authors…
Bravely Journal
Your story. Your ideas. Your future. Unlock your unique potential with the Bravely Journal, an inspiring collection of guided prompts and empowering quotes by remarkable women…
Signed & Sealed
Uncover inspiring correspondence and powerful stories from some of history's most noted (and notorious) letter-writers in Signed & Sealed, a beautiful collection from the team behind…
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life—and your self —with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps…
Shine On
From the bestselling author of Eat Pretty comes this inspirational guided journal filled with self-care tips, nutrition-based beauty advice, self-reflection prompts, and key practices to…