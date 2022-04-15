Pop Culture and Entertainment Gift Ideas
Women Who Rock
A stellar and unprecedented celebration of 104 musical artists, Women Who Rock is the most complete, up-to-date history of the evolution, influence, and importance of…
Made In Hollywood
The Go-Go’s were the first all-female rock group in history to write their own songs, play their own instruments, and reach the top of the…
Larger Than Life
This nostalgic, fully-illustrated history of boy bands -- written by culture critic and boy band stan Maria Sherman -- is a must-have for diehard fans…
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERGLOBE AND MAIL BESTSELLERThe official tie-in book for the beloved, nine-time Emmy® Award-winning series Schitt's Creek. This beautifully produced, keepsake coffee-table book is…
Beyond the Best Dressed
The ultimate red carpet companion, Beyond the Best Dressed is an illustrated, personality-filled romp through more than 90 years of Oscar fashion, from the elegant to the…