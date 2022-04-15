Cocktail and Cooking Gift Ideas
Booze & Vinyl Vol. 2
A follow-up to the bestselling listening party guide, Booze & Vinyl, this is an all-new collection of groundbreaking music paired with mood-setting cocktails.Get set to party…
Booze & Vinyl: A Music-and-Mixed-Drinks Matching Game
Take your listening sessions to the next level with the game edition of the essential cocktail guide Booze & Vinyl, pairing groundbreaking albums with mood-setting…
The Cocktail Workshop
From the wildly creative team behind Philadelphia's Art in the Age comes The Cocktail Workshop, a deep-dive into 20 classic drinks that make up the…
Favorite Recipes from Melissa Clark's Kitchen
Beloved New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark selects more than 100 of her all-time favorite recipes and gathers them here in this collection of…
The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools
The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses,…