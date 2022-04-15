Self-Care Gift Ideas
The Modern Loss Handbook
Stay connected to your person, yourself, and the world around you in the aftermath of loss. Modern Loss is all about eradicating the stigma and awkwardness around grief while also…
You Look Tired
In the tradition of Ali Wong and Amy Schumer comes this whip-smart, spit-out-your-coffee funny guide for new parents—from popular blogger and columnist Jenny True. Plenty of "new…
Hey, I Love You
From the author and illustrator behind the perennial bestseller SAFE BABY HANDLING TIPS comes this cleverly-designed book that helps couples express their affection and vulnerability…
Ignite Your Light
Light up your life—and your self —with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps…
Shine On
From the bestselling author of Eat Pretty comes this inspirational guided journal filled with self-care tips, nutrition-based beauty advice, self-reflection prompts, and key practices to…
Calming Magic
Conjure calm and summon serenity with Calming Magic, a soothing introduction to the healing energy of mystical practices, aromatherapy blends, crystal rituals, and more. Use…