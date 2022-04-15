Self-Care Gift Ideas

The Modern Loss Handbook

Stay connected to your person, yourself, and the world around you in the aftermath of loss. Modern Loss is all about eradicating the stigma and awkwardness around grief while also…

You Look Tired

In the tradition of Ali Wong and Amy Schumer comes this whip-smart, spit-out-your-coffee funny guide for new parents—from popular blogger and columnist Jenny True. Plenty of "new…

Hey, I Love You

From the author and illustrator behind the perennial bestseller SAFE BABY HANDLING TIPS comes this cleverly-designed book that helps couples express their affection and vulnerability…

Ignite Your Light

Light up your life—and your self —with this joy-filled guide to beauty, healing, and personal energy thatincludes delicious recipes, immune-strengthening wellness rituals, and practical steps…

Shine On

From the bestselling author of Eat Pretty comes this inspirational guided journal filled with self-care tips, nutrition-based beauty advice, self-reflection prompts, and key practices to…

Calming Magic

Conjure calm and summon serenity with Calming Magic, a soothing introduction to the healing energy of mystical practices, aromatherapy blends, crystal rituals, and more. Use…

