Family Secrets Journal
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Family Secrets Journal

A Guided Keepsake for Recording Your Story

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762473151

USD: $18  /  CAD: $23

ON SALE: August 3rd 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 176

Diary

Uncover the hidden histories and record the timeless tales of your loved ones in the Family Secrets Journal.

Dig deep into what makes your family’s story unique with this deluxe hardcover guided journal. Filled with dozens of prompts for amateur genealogists, this thoughtful keepsake guides you through the journey of recording the colorful details of your lineage. From immigration tales and treasured recipes to laugh-out-loud jokes and special celebrations, the Family Secrets Journal opens up a world of conversations with your loved ones, as you capture important memories. A perfect companion to family trees and genealogy results, the Family Secrets Journal lets you uncover the heart and soul of your family’s story.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews