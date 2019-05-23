Meet Voracious

We are Voracious: a new imprint at Little, Brown led by Editorial Director Michael Szczerban, launching our first list in Fall 2019. Our publishing interests are wide-ranging, but our books are driven by twin forces: appetite and curiosity.
We have an appetite for food, but more broadly for enjoyment and pleasure, for meaningful new experiences, for narrative and self-improvement and the things that tickle our brains. (What is curiosity but an appetite of the mind?)
To us, books are a matter of passion. Our mission is to connect readers with what they love most—from politics and Instant Pots to irreverent advice and pop culture. Most of our books are illustrated, and all of them are designed to make readers pick them up and immediately engage with them. Our authors are artists, entrepreneurs, cooks, photographers, tastemakers, thought leaders, scientists, storytellers, historians, humorists—and more.