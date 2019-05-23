Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet Voracious

We are Voracious: a new imprint at Little, Brown led by Editorial Director Michael Szczerban, launching our first list in Fall 2019. Our publishing interests are wide-ranging, but our books are driven by twin forces: appetite and curiosity.

 

We have an appetite for food, but more broadly for enjoyment and pleasure, for meaningful new experiences, for narrative and self-improvement and the things that tickle our brains. (What is curiosity but an appetite of the mind?)

 

To us, books are a matter of passion. Our mission is to connect readers with what they love most—from politics and Instant Pots to irreverent advice and pop culture. Most of our books are illustrated, and all of them are designed to make readers pick them up and immediately engage with them. Our authors are artists, entrepreneurs, cooks, photographers, tastemakers, thought leaders, scientists, storytellers, historians, humorists—and more.

Michael Szczerban

VP, Editorial Director

 

I publish visual books across a range of interests, from food and culture to storytelling, science, current events, and beyond. I love working with authors to connect readers to their passions. Happily, those collaborations have resulted in many acclaimed bestsellers, including Pete Souza’s Obama: An Intimate Portrait, Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, and Sarah Knight’s No F*cks Given Guides. I got my start as a reader of poetry manuscripts at Carnegie Mellon University Press while studying computer science, and joined Little, Brown in 2014 after working for Simon & Schuster and the Regan Arts imprint at Phaidon. I was a 2017 Publishers Weekly Star Watch honoree and the 2012 recipient of the Lawrence Peel Ashmead Editorial Award, and I write occasionally for Poets & Writers.

Nicky Guerreiro

Associate Editor

 

I work on a range of nonfiction including pop culture, food and cooking, science and technology, and history. I’m particularly drawn to previously untold stories, especially those of women and people of color, and to work by people breaking the mold in their fields who can translate their expertise for a broad audience. My list includes Stef Ferrari and Deepi Ahluwalia’s A Woman’s Place, AI researcher Janelle Shane’s You Look Like a Thing and I Love You, and Julia Rothman’s Every Body. I joined Little, Brown in 2016 after graduating from Harvard University, where I studied History & Literature and was a staff writer for the Harvard Lampoon.

Kim Sheu

Associate Director of Marketing

 

I have worked in illustrated books since 2013, starting at The Monacelli Press and most recently at Abrams, where I created campaigns for New York Times bestsellers Matty Matheson: A Cookbook and Why I March, and The Displaced by Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen. I love discovering ways to bring books to new audiences and have brokered long-term collaborations between authors and companies including Runkeeper, Dig Inn, Hobo, and Air France, among many others. Prior to my life in illustrated publishing, I held positions at Macmillan and Vintage and Anchor Books and earned an MFA in writing poetry from Sarah Lawrence.

Lauren Hesse

Director of Social Media, Little, Brown

 

I oversee social media, email marketing, and website initiatives for Little, Brown. Previously, I worked in social media at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and in digital marketing at Doubleday and St. Martin’s Press. My campaigns have included The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead, A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara and Humans of New York by Brandon Stanton. I am in my sixth year mentoring with Girls Write Now, an organization that empowers high school girls and gender non-conforming teens through creative writing. I graduated from Ithaca College with a BA with honors in Writing and Integrated Marketing and Communications, and live in Brooklyn.

Juliana Horbachevsky

Publicity Manager

 

I am the publicity lead for Voracious and Little, Brown Spark, focusing on the cooking, lifestyle, health/wellness, science, and psychology/self-help categories. I’ve spearheaded publicity campaigns for bestselling authors including Nicholas Christakis, Bobby Flay, Josh Axe, Mark Hyman, David Perlmutter, Jillian Michaels, and Deepak Chopra. At Little, Brown, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside authors such as Christopher Kimball, Maida Heatter, Isaac Toups, Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough, and David Tamarkin. Previously, I worked in publicity at Penguin Random House, Abrams, and Simon & Schuster. A graduate of Loyola University Maryland, I earned my BA with majors in Writing and Marketing.

Elora Weil

Associate Publicist

 

I joined Little, Brown in March 2017, and over the past two years I have had the pleasure of working on campaigns for books by Christopher Kimball, David Tamarkin, and Ansel Adams, among many others.