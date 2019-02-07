Where to begin your small town romance journey

There’s nothing like a little reading escape to a small town. Life can be stressful. Sometimes we just need a little self-care in the form of an amazing cup of coffee from the neighborhood cafe, a nature walk, or a girl’s night out at the local bar. We can’t forget about the happily-ever-afters. Small towns have a way of casting love magic on everyone who visits them; never underestimate the matchmakers!

Team Forever recommends the following titles to get you started on your small town reading adventure. Happy travels!

Then There Was You Welcome to Angel Falls, Ohio. Sara Langdon knows her hometown is charming, but it's also filled with painful memories. It's no surprise she's not totally thrilled to be back and joining her dad's medical practice. But her grandmother needs her. Of course, Sara's first patient is Colton Walker, a guy she went to high school with and, recently, sabotaged her wedding.

Christmas on Mistletoe Lane Nestled deep in the North Carolina mountains, Sweetwater Springs offers a relaxing retreat to anyone in need of a second chance or a break from the hustle and bustle of real life. Kaitlyn inherited her grandmother's bed & breakfast, and has two months to make it successful with family friend, Mitch Hargrove. Halloween... Thanksgiving... Christmas... Sweetwater Springs becomes the spot for lovely people to recharge, reconnect, and find love.

Hometown Cowboy Let's go to Topaz Falls, Colorado. Home to handsome cowboys, an adorable Main Street, and the sweetest community around. Jessa Mae is the town veterinarian, who suddenly finds herself helping out the legendary bull rider, Lance Cortez. We hear there's a pet pig too...

Mistletoe Cottage Harmony Harbor: it's the coastal getaway of your dreams. Sophie DiRossi loved growing up in Harmony Harbor but after escaping in disgrace years ago, it's the last place she wants to be. She most definitely does not want to be reunited with firefighter Liam Gallagher. Secrets! Old loves! And a dose of holiday spirit... we all know small towns know how to celebrate the holidays.