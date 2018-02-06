Welcome to Angel Falls, a small-town so delightful even enemies can’t help falling in love in this “emotional, heartwarming romance you can’t put down.” (Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author)



Angel Falls is the last place Sara Langdon wants to be. Her hometown may be charming, but it’s also filled with memories of her “wedding-that-never-was.” Yet Sara’s grandmother needs her, and joining her dad at his medical practice gives Sara time to figure out what she wants for her future. But when her first patient turns out to be Colton Walker, the man who sabotaged her wedding, Sara starts to wonder if she’ll ever be able to escape her past.



As police chief, Colton Walker is devoted to his small town, and he’s equally determined to avoid its newest resident. He and Sara have always gotten along like oil and water, and since the bachelor party incident, he’s her Enemy #1. But after sharing an unexpected–and unexpectedly hot–kiss, Colton starts to wonder if the woman he’s always fighting with is the one he should be fighting for.



Praise for Miranda Liasson: “Liasson will make you laugh and melt your heart in this can’t miss read.”— Marina Adair, #1 bestselling author of Summer in Napa

“Ably tugs at the heartstrings with this poignant contemporary”–Publishers Weekly

“A delightful and sexy small-town tale of love lost and found!”—Fresh Fiction





What readers are saying about Then There Was You





“I absolutely adored this. It was a wonderful story filled with so much heart and love that completely filled me up. Excellent read!”





“This story warmed my heart…I loved the quirky small-town vibe and the characters’ strong sense of family.”





“Then There Was You is perfect for someone who enjoys romances in a small town setting. It was engaging from the beginning and above all, sweet and cozy.”





“Full of heart, sharp one-liners and some definite tear-worthy moments.”