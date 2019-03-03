International Women’s Day with Forever’s Badass Heroines

What does “badass heroine” mean to you?

Emotional and physical strength? Commitment to family? Confidence? Bravery?

Each day at Forever is filled with celebrating women’s stories, and this International Women’s Day, the team is sharing some of their most memorable badass heroines.

Happy reading! We hope you find some new favorites.

From Editor Alex Logan: “Roarke Brennan thinks he’s going to save his best friend’s little sister, Wren Lee. But Wren is all grown up with sexy confidence and a secret past. She’s been to hell and back, and she won’t let anyone stop her, especially her childhood crush. From the moment Wren rides her motorcycle back into Roarke’s life, it’s clear that years of longing and chemistry are about to burn blazing hot.”

Zero Hour To avenge his brother's death, hacker extraordinaire Roarke Brennan first move is put together a team of the best coders he knows. They're all brilliant, specialized, and every one an epic pain in his ass. Only now Wren Lee wants in too. She's the girl Roarke never allowed himself to want and she's all grown up with sexy confidence and a dark past. Roarke might still think she's a kid, but Wren's been to hell and back and nothing and nobody can stop her - especially the tatted-up, cocky-as-all-hell hacker. But when years of longing and chemistry collide, Wren and Roarke discover that revenge may be a dish best served blazing hot. ebook Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

From editor Madeleine Colavita: “Under the dictionary definition of “badass heroine,” you will find a picture of Arin Siri, from Piper J. Drake’s Fierce Justice. As a sniper and K9 handler on a search and rescue team, Arin has to be tough and independent. But her prickly exterior hides a woman who’s protective of those she loves and loyal to a fault. No matter the mission, she’s a woman I’d want by my side.”

Fierce Justice K9 handler Arin Siri doesn't like taking orders, and she works best when it's just her and her dog King out in the field. But when she discovers a wounded soldier of fortune during a Search and Protect mission, she has no choice but to get him to safety. When Jason wakes up in a hospital on Hawaii's Big Island, he's shocked to discover Arin guarding him. She's the last person he expected to see, but she's also the only person who can help him bring down a kidnapping ring. As they draw closer to danger-and to each other-they must race against the clock to discover who the kidnappers are working for, or risk becoming collateral damage themselves. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

From editorial assistant Sabrina Flemming: Matilda Wakefield, Duchess of Bosendorf, has been on the run for months–barely surviving in the outdoors and half-starved. I have to have my bed and if I miss even one meal, my hanger might cost my boyfriend his head. Yet, Matilda still manages to rescue a very handsome gentleman even though she needs help the most. That strength, selflessness, and fight I saw in Matilda is what I call one bad-ass heroine.

From editor Amy Pierpont: “When Elizabeth Hoyt told me the heroine of Not the Duke’s Darling, the first book in her all-new Greycourt series, wanted to burn down the patriarchy, I could not wait to meet her! And Freya de Moray exceeded my wildest expectations. As if being a ranking member of a secret society intent on protecting women from—well, the patriarchy—wasn’t cause enough to love her, her first “kiss” with the hero will go down as one of the most kickass first kisses ever!”

Not the Duke's Darling Freya de Moray is a member of the secret order of Wise Women, the daughter of disgraced nobility, and a chaperone living under an assumed name. What she is not is forgiving. So when the Duke of Harlowe, the man who destroyed her brother and led to the downfall of her family, appears at the country house party she's attending, she does what any Wise Woman would do: she starts planning her revenge. Christopher Renshaw, the Duke of Harlowe, is being blackmailed and when he recognizes Freya, masquerading among the party revelers, and realizes his troubles have just begun. Freya knows all about his sins-sins he'd much rather forget. But she's also bold and sensuous-a temptation he can't resist. When it becomes clear Freya is in grave danger, he'll risk everything to keep her safe. But first, he will have to earn Freya's trust...by whatever means necessary. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

From editor Leah Hultenschmidt: “My badass pick is Carrigan O’Malley from THE WEDDING PACT by Katee Robert. Carrigan is a woman who knows what she wants, and she’s not afraid to go after it. She utterly defies her family and rescues herself—twice! Plus, she can more than stand up to the formidable James Halloran. I love a good enemies-to-lovers story, and these two are just electric on the page because Carrigan gives as good as she gets.”

The Wedding Pact Carrigan O'Malley has always known her arranged marriage would be more about power and prestige than passion. But after one taste of the hard-bodied, whiskey-voiced James Halloran, she's ruined for anyone else. Too bad James and his family are enemy number 1. Hallorans vs. O'Malleys-that's how it's always been. James should be thinking more about how to expand his family's empire instead of how silky Carrigan's skin is against his and how he can next get her into his bed. Those are dangerous thoughts. But not nearly as dangerous as he'll be if he can't get what he wants: Carrigan by his side for the rest of their lives. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

From editor Junessa Viloria: Carly Bloom writes the most amazing, strong, badass heroines! I love Maggie from Big Bad Cowboy. As a small business owner, Maggie’s always felt that she’s a woman in a man’s world—but that doesn’t stop her from getting hers! She’s tough, independent, feisty, and the perfect woman to keep a man like Travis Blake on his toes. She is not someone you want to mess with, but she is someone you’ll want to have around for life.”

Big Bad Cowboy Maggie is pretty sure she hates Travis Blake. He’s irritating, he’s destroying her business, and . . . and he’s just so frickin’ attractive. But when they’re forced to work together, Maggie discovers that the Most Annoying Man in the World is more than he seems. He’s sweet with his nephew, he helps out in the community, and he makes her heart flutter. Maggie doesn’t want to risk everything on a man who wants to leave, but what if she can convince this wayward cowboy to stay? Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook

From editorial assistant Sam Brody: “Badassery isn’t always about being the strongest or most fearless person from the get-go—which is why Gia from the Bridesmaids Behaving Badly series is my badass heroine! Gia finds courage and strength from dealing with her own vulnerabilities—so it’s no surprise when she breaks down all of the sexy, stoic Bennett’s walls to win over his heart. There’s no way these two badasses could resist each other!”

From the marketing team: “We couldn’t pick so as a group, we picked three. How can you choose between a entrepreneur who loves tacos and her best friend fiercely (The Friend Zone), a CSI agent living with Congenital Heart Defect (Deadly Obsession), or a young seamstress who follows her dreams to a city where she knows no one (The Paris Seamstress)? They are all so cool in their own ways.”

The Friend Zone Kristen Peterson doesn’t do drama, will fight to the death for her friends, and has no room in her life for guys who just don’t get her. She’s also keeping a big secret: facing a medically necessary procedure that will make it impossible for her to have children. Planning her best friend’s wedding is bittersweet for Kristen — especially when she meets the best man, Josh Copeland. He’s funny, sexy, never offended by her mile-wide streak of sarcasm, and always one chicken enchilada ahead of her hangry. The only catch: Josh wants a big family someday. Kristen knows he’d be better off with someone else, but as their attraction grows, it’s harder and harder to keep him at arm’s length. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Deadly Obsession After a lifetime spent in and out of hospitals, Zoey Wright is ready to take charge of her own life, starting with a new job as a CSI agent. But when her childhood crush Knox Steele gets pulled onto her case, Zoey needs to put her feelings for him aside or more women will die at the hands of the serial killer preying on her hometown. ebook Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

