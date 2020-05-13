Sci-Fi & Fantasy Ebook Deals $3.99 – $7.99

Uncover magic and mystery in "a tale rife with dark family secrets, hidden passageways, love, intrigue, and witchcraft" (Kirkus Reviews). Grace Alban has spent more than twenty years avoiding her childhood home, the stately Alban House on the shores of Lake Superior, for reasons she would rather forget. But when her mother's unexpected death brings Grace and her teenage daughter back, she finds more is haunting the halls and passageways of Alban House than her own personal demons.