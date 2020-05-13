Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sci-Fi & Fantasy Ebook Deals $3.99 – $7.99

Uncover the magic and mystery of another world with these science fiction and fantasy ebooks on sale for just $3.99 – $7.99 each until June 1st.

 

The Heroes

by

An epic battle that will decide the fate of the North unfolds in this novel set in the world of the First Law from NYT bestselling author Joe Abercrombie.

Use of Weapons

by

The man known as Cheradenine Zakalwe was one of Special Circumstances' foremost agents, changing the destiny of planets to suit the Culture through intrigue, dirty tricks and military action.

Naamah's Kiss

by

A woman born from a long line of magicians must face her past and embrace her destiny when she meets a determined mage, a powerful warrior princess, and a majestic dragon in this spellbinding fantasy novel.

The Fate of Mercy Alban

by

Uncover magic and mystery in "a tale rife with dark family secrets, hidden passageways, love, intrigue, and witchcraft" (Kirkus Reviews). Grace Alban has spent more than twenty years avoiding her childhood home, the stately Alban House on the shores of Lake Superior, for reasons she would rather forget. But when her mother's unexpected death brings Grace and her teenage daughter back, she finds more is haunting the halls and passageways of Alban House than her own personal demons.

 

 

