WARM CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE (to share)

Skillet Love A delicious celebration of the cast iron pan--by the mega-bestselling author of THE CAKE MIX DOCTOR.



Beloved by home cooks and professionals alike, the cast iron skillet is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in your kitchen arsenal. Perfect for every meal of the day, the cast iron pan can be used to cook eggs, sear meat, roast whole dinners, and serve up dessert warm from the oven.



Bestselling author Anne Byrn has carefully curated 160 recipes to be made in one simple 12-inch cast iron skillet. These are dishes everyone can enjoy, from appetizers and breads like Easy Garlic Skillet knots to side dishes like Last-Minute Scalloped Potatoes, from brunch favorites to one-pot suppers like Skillet Eggplant Parmesan. And of course, no Anne Byrn cookbook would be complete without her innovative cakes like Georgia Burnt Caramel Cake, cookies like Brown Sugar Skillet Blondies, and pies and other delicious treats.



Scattered throughout are fun tidbits about the origin of the cast iron skillet and how to properly season and care for them. Anne Byrn has crafted an informational, adaptable, and deliciously indispensable guide to skillet recipes the whole family is sure to love.

MAKES 12 SERVINGS

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Bake: 25 to 30 minutes

Hands-down, this is the one-pan skillet dessert that brings everyone to the table. I don’t care how many of your guests say they are not eating dessert. If you pull this warm cookie from the oven, place it on a trivet in the middle of the table, then pile on ice cream, it’s just too hard to resist! The trick is not to overbake the cookie. You want to bake it until “medium-rare” so the edges are crispy but the center is still soft and spoonable.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

1/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

10 ounces bittersweet chocolate chunks

1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over low heat. Turn off the heat. Stir both sugars into the melted butter. Fold in the eggs and vanilla.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the butter-sugar mixture and stir until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips and chocolate chunks. Run a wet paper towel around the edges of the pan to clean them up. Scatter the nuts over the top of the batter.

4. Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the edges are lightly browned and the center is still a little soft to the touch, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

