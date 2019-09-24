THE COOKIE BOMB

FOR THE COOKIE DOUGH

1 ½ batches Signature Chocolate Chip dough (page 60)

FOR FILLING, TOPPING, AND GARNISH

⅓ cup Nutella

1 batch Cookie Dough Buttercream (recipe page 213), using reserved cookie dough from this recipe

// Make the Signature Chocolate Chip Dough. Measure 2 cups and set aside.

// Refrigerate the remaining dough for 1 hour, or until it is easy to handle and no longer sticky. Once chilled, divide the dough into 13 even portions. Use your hands to shape the portions into balls and freeze for 30 minutes.

// Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F and place 12 liners in a cupcake pan.

// Remove 12 cookie dough balls from the freezer and use your thumbs to press into the middle of each ball, forming each into a nest or bowl shape in the palm of your hand. Fill each hole with 1 heaping teaspoon of Nutella. Once filled, use your fingers to pinch the cookie dough over the Nutella to form a seam. Roll the balls in your hands until the seam disappears. The Nutella will be completely concealed in the middle of the ball. Place the stuffed cookie dough balls into the cupcake liners.

// Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. The bombs will look like a set cookie with golden brown edges when they are done. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for about 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

// While the bombs cool, make the Cookie Dough Buttercream using the reserved cookie dough. Transfer to a piping bag.

// Once the bombs are completely cool, pipe the buttercream onto each cookie bomb, forming a large, three-tiered dollop. Garnish with the remaining cookie dough ball by pulling off small chunks and topping each bomb off with a small piece. Serve and enjoy!

// Store Cookie Bombs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Hello, Cookie Dough Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop



Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.



HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.



This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!







