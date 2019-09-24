OH, FUDGE!

INGREDIENTS

1 batch Signature Chocolate Chip dough (page 60)

3¼ cups chocolate chips (your choice; white chocolate or dark chocolate are my favorites)

3 cups Marshmallow Fluff

1½ cups sugar

1½ sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter

¾ cup heavy cream

¾ teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

// Make the Signature Chocolate Chip Dough. Use your fingers to make dime-size pieces of dough; the pieces should not be perfectly uniform. Lay the pieces on a baking sheet in a single layer and chill in the freezer while you make the fudge.

// Make the fudge: Place the chocolate chips and Marshmallow Fluff in a large bowl and set aside. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the sugar, butter, cream, and salt. Heat the mixture in the microwave on 50% power for 2 minutes. Stir well and heat for an additional 30 seconds, or until the mixture comes to a boil. Pour the mixture over the chocolate chips and Fluff. Let sit for 5 minutes.

// Use a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment to blend the ingredients on medium speed until smooth and soft. Continue to whisk until the chocolate is smooth. Set the warm fudge mixture aside for and let cool for 30 minutes.

// Meanwhile, line a 9”x13” pan using my Picture-Perfect Parchment Paper technique (see page 42).

// Once the fudge is cooled, remove the cookie dough from the freezer. Measure 1 cup of chunks and set aside. Fold the remaining cookie dough chunks into the cooled fudge. Do not overmix—the cookie dough should remain in large chunks.

// Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and use a rubber spatula to spread into a single layer. Top with the reserved 1 cup cookie dough chunks. Refrigerate on a level surface for 3 to 5 hours, until completely set. Cut into squares to serve.

// Store the fudge in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months. To eat frozen fudge, let thaw in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.

Hello, Cookie Dough Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop



Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.



HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.



This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!







