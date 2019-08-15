COOKIE DŌ ICE CREAM PIE

INGREDIENTS

1 cup all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ stick (6 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 pints Cookie Dough with a Side of Ice Cream (page 242) or store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream

Sprinkles, for topping

DIRECTIONS

// In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

// In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated and brown sugars and mix on medium until light and fluffy; about 4 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bowl. Add the egg yolk and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes.

// Add half of the flour mixture and mix on low just until the powdery texture of the flour disappears, about 15 seconds. Immediately add the rest of the flour mixture and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl and mix a final 15 seconds.

// Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the chocolate chips. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

// Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9″ round deep-dish pie pan with foil. Foil should extend over the lip of the pan to make handles. Lightly coat the foil with cooking spray.

// Remove dough from the refrigerator. Divide into 4 pieces and press into the bottom and sides of the pan to make an even crust. Coat a sheet of parchment paper with cooking spray on both sides and use to cover the crust and weigh down with pie weights.

// Bake for 15 minutes, then remove parchment paper and weights. Bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until the crust is golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Use the foil to carefully remove the crust from the pan. Remove the foil from the crust and return the crust to the pan. Cool completely.

Hello, Cookie Dough Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop



Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.



HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.



This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!







Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Get More Great Cooking Advice from Grand Central Publishing Life & Style Get More Great Cooking Advice from Grand Central Publishing Life & Style Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use