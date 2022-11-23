Wade Joye is a spiritual and ministry coach, speaker, and host of the podcast Dreamers & Disciples. Prior to beginning his ministries, he was the Worship Pastor at Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, for fourteen years. During that time, Wade not only led worship on the main stage but he also wrote and recorded original worship songs, preached, and toured. Wade and his wife, Ferris, have three daughters they adore, and are learning to navigate family, ministry, and faith as they raise children with special needs.