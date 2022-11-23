Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
This Dream Is Not for You
Learn to Live by Letting Go
Description
What if life—real life—is found by letting go of your dreams?
“Follow your dreams” is message of our culture. In school, books, movies, media, and even in the church, we are taught that our dreams are our purpose, and by achieving them, we will find true happiness. This becomes our life philosophy, and we spend our lives chasing.
But in chasing our dreams, we are met instead with exhaustion, anxiety, and disappointment. Our dreams are put in jeopardy, they are denied, or they die. Or we achieve them and want more.
Spiritual and ministry coach Wade Joye offers here a different way. Release your grip on your dreams, surrender your life to God, and truly live.
Through close readings of Scripture, including the story of King David’s lost dream, Joye presents the true paradox of life: by laying down our life, we are liberated from cares and concerns of this world. Sharing the crushing death of his own dreams, including learning that his three children all have special needs, Joye guides a reader step-by-step to the place of letting go.
